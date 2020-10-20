Saddlebrook residents share concerns over possible truck stop being built next community

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Saddlebrook residents in Park City, Kansas, took the stage at a public hearing Monday night at city hall. Around 30 community members addressed their distaste over the possibility of a truck stop being built in their back yard.

Residents like Melissa Julius said that truck stops can be noisy and presents many concerns to their small community, such as air pollution, health concerns, and even violence.

” It’s just not a good thing for it to be next to a neighborhood,” said Julius. “If you look all over Kansas, there aren’t any next to neighborhoods because of the dangers that they pose.

Julius has been living in the Saddlebrook community for more than a year. She says she moved to the Saddlebrook neighborhood because she liked how family-friendly and serene it was. She lives 125 feet away from the construction zone. She fears that her kids will no longer be able to play freely in her back yard.

“It just feels a little unsafe because you don’t know who is back there, who could just be sneaking up over the hill,” said Julius.

Lou Robelli didn’t attend the meeting because of prior arrangements, but his business partner, Mike Richardson, addressed the council and some of the residents.

“We were able to meet with the Home Owners Association board ahead of today’s meeting,” said Richardson. “The Major concerns we were able to cover were air, sound and light pollution, traffic in the area, and criminal activity.”

During the meeting, Richardson said that truckers will not be allowed to park within 500 feet of the neighborhood. They also plan to build a fence surrounding the lot and a 24-hour surveillance system.

“We care about the area, we care about the community, ” said Richarson.

Richardson said the truck stop is a first-class establishment that will bring good-paying jobs to Park City.

After almost three hours of listening to the resident’s concerns, the commission decided to postpone the meeting until Monday, October 26.

