Saliva testing deemed easier, but is it worth the wait?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saliva testing is now an option in Sedgwick County, but the process isn’t as quick as the nasal swab testing.

Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne said saliva testing does take longer because patients are required to register prior to taking the test. Registration cannot be done in advance which does slow down the process.

“It’s taking about 15 to 20 minutes and when things are running efficiently and we are just doing the NP swab the process might be 5 and so its still a relatively quick process,” said Byrne.

The county started saliva testing last week and so far they have administered 40 saliva tests. Test results are available within 48 hours of the sample being collected. Patients can also view their test results online using their registration information.

Byrne said the important thing to remember with saliva testing is that patients shouldn’t eat, drink, or chew gum 30 minutes before taking a test to avoid results from being impacted.

The county will continue to offer the nasal swab along with the saliva testing. To schedule a saliva test or nasal swab test, call 211.

