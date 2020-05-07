Salvation Army experiences shortage in meat supply

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meat shortages in the supply line across the nation are now impacting charitable groups. The Salvation Army is noticing the trend trickle down into their meat supply.

“We are being impacted for the amount of meat that is available for our pantry kind of service,” Salvation Army Major Jim Curl said.

The Director of Community Engagement says they buy around 240,000 pounds of meat products each year. This number has now almost doubled.

Major Curl says the demand for food within the last month has seen a steady increase.

“We normally try to keep sufficient meat in surplus so we can serve 480 families a month –is what we generally serve through our pantry assistance. This past month it’s been 1,400 families, so that’s the reason our food has been impacted so adversely and why our supply is lower than what it normally would be,” said Curl.

He says Wichita is not the only distribution center that receives the food shipments, they are also helping to communities in Western Kansas.

“We had a shipment of food come in, we have since distributed that to those units as well so that they have a supply of food for the time going forward as well,” said Major Curl.

Major Curl says the food boxes people received last year had a variety of meat options. Now, people are limited to only one.

“It will stretch us to one meat item in that box at least for the next distribution that will come up,” he added.

The Salvation Army said it does not accept raw food donations but it does welcome canned food items. For more information about The Salvation Army, click here.

