‘Santa for Seniors’: Making a list and checking it twice

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville woman is giving to seniors in a big way this holiday season, one Christmas list at a time.

Haysville shoppers may notice a Christmas tree in the front of the Cash Saver grocery store with hanging Santa Claus faces and angels, but they’re more than just decorative ornaments.

They actually have Christmas wish lists with various items for senior citizens.

“You pick an Angel or Santa head off the tree, go shopping for them, just in time for Black Friday sales,” said Shirley McCutchen, Santa for Seniors founder. “You bring it back wrapped or unwrapped, make sure the card is attached to the gift, preferably gift bags, if at all possible, it’s so much easier for them to open.”

Santa for seniors is now going! Cash savers in Haysville! Posted by Shirley McCutchen on Saturday, November 23, 2019

Many Peach Tree Plaza residents said they usually ask for different items each year, but mostly things they need.

“I’ve gotten a toaster before, I’ve gotten a can-opener, socks and stuff,” said Lacinda Bailey, Peach Tree Plaza resident. “Things that we need or can’t afford to get ourselves.”

“I kind of look and see what I need real bad and then I write it down, like this year, I think I wrote down toaster because I’ve had mine for years,” said Pauline Jackson, Peach Tree Plaza resident.

Another resident whose children live in different states says she’s just so thankful.

“It just feels so good to get something new,” said Pat Denney, Peach Tree Plaza resident. “I want to thank everyone for going shopping for us.”

McCutchen’s father and Peach Tree Plaza resident says he is so proud of his daughter for helping those who are sometimes forgotten.

“We’re on a limited income, limited abilities to get around and this is what they get,” said Monta Plank, McCutchen’s father and Peach Tree resident. “Sometimes that’s all they get, is what’s on this list. Most of them don’t have family or their family’s way out somewhere, they never see them and I’m glad my daughter came up with this.”

McCutchen says she also accepts donations for seniors who didn’t fill out a list, but may need basic necessities. Just before Christmas she knocks on residents doors, gives them the gifts and wishes them a Merry Christmas.

She invites the public to come out and experience what joy this gives the residents. They will pass out gifts at Diversicare of Haysville on Dec. 20 and at Peach Tree Plaza on Dec. 21.

“It just fills a place in our hearts that nothing else does,” said Bailey. “Because you feel such love.”

If you’d like to get a senior wish list, you can pick a name off the Christmas tree located in Cash Saver of Haysville.

Cash Saver Haysville:

Address: Hours: 201 N Main St, Haysville, KS 67060 Mon – Sun:

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

To learn more or become part of “Santa for Seniors,” you can contact Shirley McCutchen on Facebook by clicking here.

I am santa for seniors for Haysville ks. I love what I do! Been doing this for 6 years. I love our senior citizens… Posted by Shirley McCutchen on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

