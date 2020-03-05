Saving big: Southeast high students gear up for prom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Southeast High School is giving back to students in a big way ahead of prom night — with free dresses.

“We had some dresses donated from our FACS (Family and Consumer Sciences) class from the teacher Mrs. Harver,” said Heather Maddux, Southeast High School social worker. “We wanted to make sure students who might not have had the chance to get dresses from Gown Town this weekend had an opportunity to look at some of our dresses if they needed them.”

Students in eleventh and twelfth grade got to browse through a rack or brand new to gently used dresses, try them on, and then pick out the perfect one.

“I just really thought it was cool because it’s like a big thing like finding your perfect prom dress,” said Abril Vazquez, Southeast High School junior.

The school said they saw a need and wanted to help. They started taking donated prom dresses last year and decided to continue the practice again this year. Some of the dresses were even donated by the FACS teacher Mrs. Harver.

That’s not all, they’re even giving students free alterations and steaming services.

“When you’re a junior or senior you have a lot of expenses, especially our students,” said Maddux. “We’re a very urban school, so a lot of our students are helping pay bills or they’re working and this is just one thing to help alleviate that for them so they have an opportunity to go to prom and nothing holds them back.”

The students say they’re grateful to the community for helping them eliminate an expensive cost. This will allow them to put the extra money towards the cost of their hair, makeup, and nails.

Maddux says the school is still accepting gently used or new dresses. For more information, contact Southeast High School at (316) 973-2700.