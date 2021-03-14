Saying I do?: Wedding planner expecting more marriages this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last year, the pandemic forced many soon-to-be newlyweds to cancel, postpone or reschedule their wedding festivities. But as some restrictions are being lifted, many couples are moving forward in planning their big day.

“Now, they’re ready to jump forward or they need some help with that [planning],” said Ronni Johnston, accredited wedding consultant for Perfect Touch Weddings.

Johnston said nearly 30 clients who postponed their wedding celebrations had to change it to a date in the 2021 season. She also added new clients to her roster this year, booking many popular dates.

“I check the schedule, check the calendar to make sure that I’m not missing anything,” said Johnston. “Look at text messages, emails, make sure that I do– somebody told me they moved their date and make sure that we recorded that because you can’t go, ‘Oh, sorry overbooked.'”

The owner of Blue Moon Caterers says bookings for both his catering services and his venue started sinking when the pandemic hit. Now, that many couples are moving forward with their wedding plans, he’s hopeful it will help turn his business around. “April 16. It’s like the light switch comes on, and it’s just crazy from there until the end of the year,” said Bill Rowe. “I think we’re all ready to come back stronger and better and looking for a new future and get this darn thing behind us.”

Johnston’s suggests couples move fast if they wish to get married this season.

“The luxury of time isn’t going to be part of this year’s wedding season. You have to move forward and do so quickly, and if they’re not ready, there’s plenty of room for 22 and you’ll then start making your projections,” Johnston added.

