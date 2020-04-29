Sedgwick County EMS sees lowest number of calls in over a decade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Emergency Services is seeing the lowest amount of calls since 2009.

The county says this can be due to various reasons related to COVID-19. The rise in telemedicine, fears of contracting COVID-19 and concerns of going to the hospital alone may all be playing a factor in the slowed demand of EMS.

“I know that there’s also some issues where, you know, if you go to the emergency department, you’re going to go by yourself and you’re not going to be allowed to have visitors or family with you and that may also weigh into the decision to to wait,” said Sedgwick County EMS Deputy Director Paul Misasi.

Despite these fears Misasi is encouraging people to call 911 if and when they need help.

“We’re here for the community, we’re prepared and we want to make sure that the people we’re serving are able to call us whenever they need us,” said Misasi.

