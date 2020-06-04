Sedgwick County Health Department opens COVID-19 testing to all county residents at no cost

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County residents are now able to test for COVID-19 regardless of showing symptoms, the first time since testing began.

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Health Department announced that all residents who wish to can now schedule an appointment through the United Way of The Plains at 2-1-1 to be tested by the Sedgwick County for COVID-19.

Prior to June 4 only residents with symptoms were tested through the department. Now the health department will offer the nasopharyngeal, or, nose swab to send to a lab for COVID-19 testing at no cost to those that live in the county.

The drive-thru test, now offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., takes about 15-minutes. Residents should expect to get their results back in three to four days, according to the health department.

“People had been frustrated for so long about not being able to get tested unless they had a couple of symptoms,” said Director, Adrienne Byrne of the Sedgwick County Health Department. “I know some people have been coming just to have it ruled out.”

Hospital cases by week of first hospital admission and week of discharge. (Sedgwick County COVID-19 data dashboard, June 4 2020)

The county said 15,807 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the end of March with less than 8-percent of that population testing positive. Area hospital admissions have been declining as well, dropping down to single digits in May. These test results will only indicate whether a person has a current infection and is not an antibody test, which while available in some places, has not been FDA approved.

“Even if someone is healthy, we know there are people in the community that are walking around that have COVID-19. Now, there may not be that many,” said Byrne, “and we hope to find that out as time goes on and we get more data. But we know that there were some asymptomatic people that were tested and were positive when Healthcore did their drive-thru.”

The Sedgwick County Health Department says residents with symptoms should still be tested. Those without symptoms should consider testing if they have been in contact with infected people at a place of employment or if they’ve been in close contact with large groups in public.

People who do not have symptoms do not need to be retested unless an exposure occurs.

The Sedgwick County Health Department also said the following groups should be tested weekly:

Healthcare workers (including hospital clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health)

First responders

Law enforcement

Detention facility workers

Direct support professionals

Residential living facility staff

You can find more information and schedule your COVID-19 testing with Sedgwick County Health Department by calling the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.