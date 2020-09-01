Sedgwick County Tag Office installs tag renewal drop boxes

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Tag Office installed two new drop boxes on Friday, August 28th. The drop boxes are located on 2525 W Douglas and 5620 E Kellogg st.

Officials say the drop boxes will be an efficient, time saving system to help people renew their tags.

“It looks like a good idea to me, hopefully it will work well,” said Wichitan, Sheila Mitchell.

” I think this is going to be beneficial to a lot of people,” said Tammy Antonelli, tag office manager.

Antonelli says residents will be able to drop off lien releases, tag renewals, payments, amongst other paperwork at any time of the day.

“On the weekends, when they just want to get it done, get it dropped off and go about their day,” said Antonelli. ” The only thing that you cannot drop in this box is title work.”

Officials say the boxes are equipped with multiple locks in order to secure important paperwork inside of it.

“Everything is secure no one can get into them without the keys,” said Antonelli.

She says employees will also be checking the boxes three times a day.

“They can drop it off in here and we can get it processed,” added Antonelli.

After an employee processes the information, a renewal and decal will be sent out within a few business days. If a clerk needs further information from residents, they will either be contacted via email or by phone inquiring about the missing information.

“Make sure that you put in a phone number with your drop off,” said Antonelli. “If you have an address change, please make sure that you put that on there so that we can make sure we can get that updated for you.”

She says residents who use this system could also save around five dollars in fees.

For more information on tag renewals, click here.

LATEST STORIES: