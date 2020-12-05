Sedgwick County Zoo and faith-based organization offer remote learning center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo and The Plug to Christ opened its doors to provide a safe and socially distant place for students to continue their studies while working remotely.

“We hope to relieve some of that stress off of the community, and also to really to make sure that the students that are learning have a great enriching productive time,” said Schanee Anderson, Curator and of Education & Farms at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

” I wanted to help more students with their education being able to focus better and being able to understand their emotional side it really drove my passion,” said Olivia Tickles, Executive Director with The Plug to Christ.

So far, the zoo has a total of 7 people signed up to join its learning center but it’s looking to fill a total of 15 seats. The Plug to Christ says they opened up its center in March and have since helped around 18 students but have room for 7 more.

“We sit down with them and show them how to email their teachers to encourage them to build that relationship with your teacher,” Tickles.

“we wanted to see what type of resource that we could give back to the community with the remote Learning Lab,” said Anderson.

The Plug to Christ hosts its learning center inside Town West Square next to DICK’S Sporting Goods. The plug said all its services are free, but asks parents to be involved as much as they can in their kid’s learning experience.

“Whether that be dropping off groceries to help or even volunteering just a little bit,” said Tickles.

The zoo made a few rooms available to cater to remote learners. Anderson said parents will need to provide food for their kids as a way to prevent any allergic reactions. If parents want to buy food at the zoo, they can do so but will have to place the order ahead of time.

The Plug to Christ said they currently have a wait list. For more information, click here.

For more information on the zoo’s learning center, click here.