Self-care: Managing post-holiday stress

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas might be over but for some, the stress that comes with it may still be lingering around.

Experts say one way to prevent this is to make sure your mental health is well taken care of, whether that be taking time for yourself or doing other stress-relieving activities.

“People enter the holidays with such great expectations about how things are going to go with family, with the gifts they’re giving and also they get caught up in a cycle of guilt and indulgence, guilt and indulgence, ” said Constance Porazka, co-founder of Retreat to Joy.

Retreat to Joy has helped many people around the community, they have been doing so for the past three years.

Porazka says bills and other anxiety-driven issues can cause a strain on peoples’ wellbeing especially at the start of a new year.

“There’s a lot of truth that January is the most depressing time of the year, part of that is the fallout of the holidays,” said Porazka.

Porazka says people can combat this extra stress by taking care of oneself. She says many people give more of themselves to family and friends during this season and are less mindful of their own wellbeing.

Resident Kathleen Hildenbrand says this year her stress level increased due to extra demands during the holidays, such as decorating your home and having a restrained amount of time to spend with family members.

“I think the holidays are stressful for everybody because we all have expectations about what we want to get done and presents we would like to give,” said Kathleen Hildenbrand.

“Self-care says let go of some of that perfection and instead again, turning the attention inward and giving to yourself, ” said Porazka.

Porazka says people should live in the moment, whether a situation is good or bad.

“We’re going so fast in our lives and in our jobs if we can just take a little small retreat inside, and it gives us a chance to recharge back into our lives with more mental well being,” said Porazka.

