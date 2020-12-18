‘Share the Season’ providing Wichitans help and hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the 21st year, “Share the Season” is helping those in need this holiday season.

“This is a one time assistance for people who have come upon unforeseen circumstances, and this is certainly a year that people have seen things that they hope never see,” said Share the Season Spokesperson, Bonnie Bing.

Share the Season is a program put together by The Salvation Army, The Wichita Eagle, and the Wichita Community Foundation. The program provides help to those in need in Sedgwick County. Families can receive one-time assistance for things like utilities, medical bills, and mortgage payments.

Bing said the program has helped 3,700 families with $3.8 million in donated funds since the program began. Just last year Share the Season had a total of 400 applicants who needed assistance and this year there are more than 500 applicants, so the need is much greater.

Applicants can go in person to the Salvation Army at 350 N Market street or apply online at sharetheseason.org. The deadline to apply has been extended to January 17, 2021.

Bing said donations are still needed as this year the need is greater.

“What is so great about this program is you know that if your donation goes in, then it will 100% be used, there’s no administrative cost of anything,” said Bing.

For more information on how to donate, click here.