Shocker Nation celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs call the team’s most recent win at Super Bowl LIV fifty years in the making. Shockwaves from the Chiefs championship win against the San Francisco 49ers continue to travel across Chiefs Kingdom.

Those apart of Shocker Nation are getting in on the celebration. Wichita State staff and students gathered Wednesday in the Rhatigan Student Center just before lunchtime to watch the Kansas City Chiefs victory homecoming parade.

Hungry students and faculty were treated to snacks and a live television feed of the parade to celebrate this historic win for long-suffering Chiefs fans.

“We’re excited for the opportunity for the Rhatigan Student Center and the Student Involvement department to host this for students, faculty, staff, and anyone that couldn’t go up to KC for the parade,” said Vanessa Bell, Director of Marketing, WSU Rhatigan Student Center. “We know how important Chiefs are to the state of Kansas, and the state of Missouri as well. We just wanted to give them the opportunity to celebrate and hang out.”

A few Chiefs fans said the feeling was overwhelming, and some are still pinching themselves to see if this is real.

“I love my Cheifs, but I didn’t really ever see us going to the super bowl, so this is definitely a surreal moment,” chirped Alysa Janner, WSU Office of Financial Aid. “Honestly, it still feels surreal. Watching the game on Sunday, it felt like any other Sunday home football game. Watching Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team.”

WSU student and self-proclaimed life-long Chiefs fan, Kelly Slayton, said watching the team get off the bus to celebrate was her favorite part of the parade feed. “I love how they got off that parade bus and just kept going. And they interact with their fans. They’re one of us, and I love it. Just the team’s spirit. Go Chiefs!”

