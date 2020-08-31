Skunked dogs have ruff day out, rescued from Bel Aire drain pipe

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – What started off as a chase ended in a rescue after two dogs and a skunk became trapped in a Bel Aire drain pipe on Monday.

It happened at 9:45 a.m. The Bel Aire Police Department received a call notifying them there was a dog stuck inside of a drain pipe.

“When officers and fire personnel got here they discovered that it was not only a dog, but a skunk,” said Bel Aire Police Chief, Darrell Atteberry. “We are guessing the dog chased the skunk into the drain hole and now they’re both stuck.”

Chief Atteberry said the drain pipe is about 50 feet long and because of its short grate exit the Sedgwick County Fire Department was releasing water into the pipe to get the dogs and skunk to move closer to the exit so they could be rescued.

“We put a limb on the far end so the skunk could crawl out, but its probably not inclined to do so with the dog on its tail,” said Chief Atteberry.

After the fire department ran out of water, the Bel Aire Police Department, Sedgwick County Animal Control put a wood plank down into the hole. The skunk got out and two dogs got out shortly after.

Chief Atteberry said the two dogs are hunting dogs, which managed to escape after being rescued.

“There they are, there are the culprits now,” said Chief Atteberry. “I have an officer following them trying to see if we can locate where home base is. Hopefully these dogs will find their way home so we can secure them into a yard.”

LATEST STORIES: