‘Sounds like a truck running at the side of a building’: WSU student shares interest in earthquakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vanessa Weaver’s fascination with earthquakes sparked nearly 1,000 miles away at Yellowstone National Park. When Weaver was going to school at Montana State University, she always visited the area. During her time there, she experienced ‘the two weeks of terror.’

“We had two weeks that was like ridiculous seismic activity, and that’s what really got me interested in studying earthquakes – was because of the impending doom that might happen,” Weaver said jokingly.

Growing up in the state of Kansas Weaver doesn’t remember many earthquakes registered successively in less than a month. But she said she does remember a ‘big shake’ almost 5 years ago.

“We had that really big one that shook all the things off my walls,” said Weaver.

She’s currently a senior at Wichita State University and hopes to continue studying earthquakes once she graduates.

“I would like to do graduate school up in Canada or go back to Montana,” she added.

She also wants to branch out to seismologists in the area who can help her with her interest.

“I’m hoping for, to get in contact with someone that does seismology or any sort of earthquake stuff that’s here. I think that would be great,” said Weaver.