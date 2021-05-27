‘Stand Up 4 Life’: Organization hopes to end youth gun violence in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ‘Stand Up 4 Life’ is a Kansas organization looking to end youth gun violence around the state. It was founded in 2017 by two parents who lost their kids to senseless shootings. They are now trying to prevent other families from feeling the pain they endured.

“A lot of people are not concerned about violence until it touches their doorstep,” said Danette Elkins, co-founder of Stand Up 4 Life.

Elkins lost her son when he was shot in 2014. She says part of the organization’s objective is to provide grieving families with resources that can help them cope with their loss.

“We are united for the sake of protecting our babies and spreading the word of gun violence, and really, it is about family preservation.,” said Elkins.

The two organization founders are also looking ahead of this issue by talking to kids about gun violence, gang violence, bullying and mental health.

“We’ve made an impact out here amongst our community in the youth,” said Mike Jackson, member of Stand Up 4 Life.

“They trust us, they talk to us — we don’t judge them, we don’t look down on them, we love them where they are at,” said Elkins.

While it may take a village to create change, Elkins says many people around the community are willing to help. “What we are doing is changing one life at a time that’s the only way we can reach the right amount of people,” said Sunny Smith, founder of the Roy’Ale Foundation.

The organizations plans to host a camp this summer for middle and high school students.

Fore more information on ‘Stand Up 4 Life’, click here.