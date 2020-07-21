Static Exhibits: 4-H club moves forward during pandemic

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The canceling of the Sedgwick County and Kansas State Fair took a toll on many vendors, events, and performances that typically occur at the fairs. For the 4-H club in Wichita, this news was disappointing.

“Usually this is done at the county fair and then the exhibits stay up for the entire week and everyone who comes in can go through the farm bureau building and check out all the amazing things that the youth of Sedgwick County are doing,” said Sedgwick County 4-H Youth Development Agent, Stephanie Hays.

Despite the county fair’s decision to cancel, the club didn’t let this news faze them, instead, they decided to move forward with its exhibit judging. Organizers say the club has been a part of the Sedgwick County Fair since the very beginning.

Sedgwick County Fair Fans and participants: COVID-19 has turned life upside down and changed how we approach everyday life. The restrictions on mass gatherings along with the public health protocols present challenges that we ultimately could not overcome. We take public health and safety seriously and so after much discussion we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Sedgwick County Fair. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for the disappointment. The Fair is nothing short of a tradition for many people. We will be planning for a spectacular return in 2021 and hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. We would also like to say a big Thank You to everyone for your support of the Sedgwick County Fair. There are countless volunteers along with the support of all our Fair partners, businesses, county and city officials who make the Fair a success each year. If you made an advance purchase you will be contacted about a refund. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing everyone next year! Sedgwick County Fair

“Actually, 4-H is kind of how county fair started. It was kids coming and bringing their animals and showcasing their animals, bringing their cooking and showcasing their cooking,” said Hays

She says she was disappointed to learn 4-H kids wouldn’t be able to participate in this year’s county fair.

“Our county fair is our biggest showcase. That’s where kids pick all of the items that they have been working on over the last year, they take them and exhibit them. They win prices for them,” said Hays.

Club member Jordan Shafer says she’s excited to showcase her artwork in this exhibit.

“I’m doing arts and crafts and foods,” said Shafer.” “This is a dragonfly that I painted on a Santorini rock. This is a part of the mandala and I drew the wings, all of this is by hand.”

Hays says the judges will need to follow local health guidelines during their critiques.

“We have judges kind of staggered throughout the day so we don’t have too many people in the building or in the rooms,” said Hays.

The Static Exhibits will start on Monday and run through Wednesday. People interested in watching the judging can tune in on Sedgwick County KS 4-H’s Facebook page, organizers will be live streaming the exhibits.

