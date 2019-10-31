Students in Wichita learn about addiction during teen drug summit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students in 6th through 12th grade spent the day learning about drug addiction.

The DEA, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wichita Police Department gave presentations to students about addiction and vaping.

They also saw a performance by The Awaken Project. It put on a live rock concert to get students engaged in a high-energy performance.

One of the speakers from The Awaken Project told stories about people who have fallen to addiction, even showing images of celebrities who have passed due to addiction.

It wasn’t until the speaker told his personal story about losing his teenage son to drug addiction.

“I lost my son 7 years ago to heroin overdose and my wife and I both vowed we wanted to make a difference in the community, be proactive and not wonder why,” said Joe Richardson, Motivational Speaker for The Awaken Project.

For more information on the Teen Drug Summit, you can go to: wichitacrimecommission.org or to learn more about The Awaken Project, go to: awakenproject.org

