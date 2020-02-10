Students make crafty ‘I love you messages’ for hospitalized veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nelson Elementary School students are making handmade cards for hospitalized veterans this Valentine’s Day.

Students in kindergarten through the fourth grade have been decorating cards and filling them with sweet messages.

“They took paper hearts and made cards,” said Georgia O’Brien, Nelson Elementary School second grade teacher. “They came up with phrases and sayings that showed their appreciation and love towards our veterans.”

The project became much more than merely making cards for veterans, it helped students understand the importance of those in the military.

“A lot of them started relating to themselves about how they have grandpas, uncles, aunts, cousins that have served in the military and are veterans, so they were really excited to be able to connect that experience with something they’re familiar with and be able to make cards for veterans in our community,” said O’Brien.

The students cut out hearts, glued down heart-shaped candies, drew and colored on their cards, adding as many special touches to make their vets feel extra special.

“It made me feel proud of myself that I get to do that for them,” said Marlee Schmeidler, Nelson Elementary School second-grader. “It makes me feel special that I could be a part of their world.”

Schmeidler was so excited to give back to vets, she even lost count of how many cards she made.

“I made a lot, I can’t count, you know, I’m just trying to spread the love,” said Schmeidler.

The students are wrapping up their cards this week. They will be put into goody bags for veterans and delivered to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

LATEST STORIES: