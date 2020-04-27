Students work to overcome new obstacles to earn GED

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students who are taking a second chance at their education are facing new challenges.

“The students that we work with face a variety of different challenges,” said Goodwill Industries Vice President of Career Services, Christopher Stanyer. “Because we are an adult education program so many of our students have children of their own, so they’re trying to balance being a student themselves with also trying to provide assistance to their kids who are learning at home too, so it’s a whole new dynamic.”

Stanyer said many students are participating in virtual learning, but they’re seeing a decrease in participation due to some students not having access to internet or technology devices.

While current students are having difficulties, graduates are wondering if they’ll ever get their chance to walk across the stage to get their diploma.

“I had been looking forward to doing an actual ceremony because I didn’t get to walk when my original High School walked,” said Anyssa Penner, winter graduate. “I was actually really looking forward to being able to have all my friends and family come and see me walk since I had never done it before and now it won’t happen.”

Stayner said the stay-at-home order will play a role in how they will celebrate graduates, but there will be an honorary celebration.

