Taking care of your mental health without stepping out of the home

Psychologist Mary Alvord, left, holds a video conference with her colleague, psychologist Veronica Raggi, whom she had scheduled to meet in person, in Chevy Chase, Md., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For people with anxiety disorders, the coronavirus outbreak presents a new set of worries to deal with, psychologists say. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some people are taking the time during the stay-at-home order and economic slowdown to focus on their mental well beings.

Social distancing prevents many from being able to see mental health professionals face-to-face. Lately, video conferencing tools and online behavioral health programs have taken the lead over traditional therapy session to help clients get what they need off their chests without having to go outside.

Sedgwick County COMCARE has seen an increase in the international behavioral health program it’s been utilizing, Beating The Blues. Beating the Blues is a computerized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program that is free for Sedgwick County Residents. The program is designed to help reduce depression and anxiety using 8 weekly sessions accessible anywhere with internet connections.

“It helps you recognize how your thoughts affect your feelings, and how your feelings affect your thoughts,” said Sarena Clubb, Performance Improvement Manager, COMCARE and Beating the Blues support coach. “It’s based on individual progress. You can do it every day if you want or you can do it once a week.” Clubb says enrollments and inquiries about the program have increased in the last 4 months.

The program provides the user with scenarios and information on working through depression and anxiety. The private sessions can be set up through BeatingtheBlues@sedgwick.gov and offer coaching support for feedback and to keep users motivated will they work at their own pace. You can also contact 660-7618.

Private mental health providers are seeing increased engagement as well. Clients dealing with stress and anxiety of things related to the worldwide crisis, and those with more time to address the need for self-care are doing therapy sessions through video conferencing software like Skype and Zoom.

Dr. Lindsay Santellan says that video conferencing tools are just as effective in connecting with clients as person-to-person engagement. The approach is sometimes better for those who feel intimidated talking to someone face to face about personal issues.

“For traditional therapy, we can talk on the phone. Some clients prefer to do a chat function through texting, said Santellan. “Some clients, what they feel prevented them from going to therapy is because they were wanting that anonymity, or maybe they’re socially awkward or really shy.”

If these methods don’t suit you, both professionals say a healthy diet, supplements, sunshine and reaching out to friends and family are perfectly fine options.

“Stay connected with people,” said Sarena Clubb. “Family, friends, whatever you can do. There’s help out there. Just always remembering there is always something out there with resources that can provide you with something you need. You’ve just got to ask.”

