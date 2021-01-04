Technician explains the importance of cleaning out lint from dryer and vent following house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Routine maintenance on your home’s dryer can help prevent a fire from igniting, as well as other complications from happening to your machine over the years.

This week, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) was sent out to a house fire that stemmed from lint build-up in a dryer. Officials said a person was injured as a result of the incident.

The owner of Nate’s Dryer Vent Cleaning, Nathan Cox said different factors can tip you off about your dryer’s health. Cox said if takes your machine more than one cycle to dry your clothes, that could be an indicator that you might need to clean lint out your dryer’s vent.

“If it’s exceeding 35 or 40 minutes, then that means the dryer is running inefficiently which then can affect the lifespan of the machine,” said Cox. “Another symptom would be like a musty or damp smell coming from the dryer or laundry room area.”

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 2,9000 home dryer fires are reported each year.

“Fire Departments nationwide recommend annual dryer vent cleaning some of them will even go so far as to say they need to have it done more than once a year,” said Cox. “My opinion is I would clean out the dryer as often as you’re cleaning out the vents.”

A professional cleaning service can sometimes cost you around $100 to $200, according to Cox.

Cox says if people feel comfortable enough to clean the inside of a dryer and a vent, then they should. But if people don’t feel comfortable maneuvering in and around the machine, they should seek professional help.

“If you’re not going to do one you might as well just have a professional come in and make sure it’s all done right,” said Cox.

He says at the very least people should clean out the lint screen.

“If you if you run your dryer while that’s clogged with lint that will immediately have a negative impact on your dryer performance, so step one would be cleaning out the lint screen before or after every use,” said Cox.

He says if people do acquire professional help, they should ask the technician to do a thorough cleaning of the vent as well as the inside of the dryer. Lint on the floor of the machine and on top of the heating element of the dryer is susceptible to catch on fire, according to Cox.

“People need to be cleaning out the inside, around the wires and the heating element because again, that’s where the fire is,” said Cox.

He says people should also consider replacing foil hoses connected to people’s machine.

To assure you are getting a certified dryer vent exhaust technician, click here.