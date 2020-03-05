Technology bringing families closer through light

In the winter of 2014 John Harrison was faced with a dilemma many grapple with close to the holidays. “What gifts do I get for my family all across the United States?”

Harrison also faced a less common dilemma as one of the six founders of MAKE ICT, Wichita’s first maker space, who had recently received a bunch of WiFi modules to create “something interesting.”

“I had these two problems I was trying to solve at the same time,” reflects Harrison, founder & CEO, Filimin. “What do I do with these WiFi modules and what do I get for my family for the holidays?”

With those questions, a light bulb came on for the engineer, musician and educator.”It all kind of came together there in the basement.”

Harrison made a few models of what would become The Friendship Lamp for his family.

The Friendship Lamp is now a product made through Harrison’s Wichita based company, Filimin. When touched, the tabletop lamps can light up in hundreds of colors, and through WIFI, let the owner of another synced lamp know that you’re thinking of them.

Encouraged by the requests and support for his imaginative invention, Harrison was able to take his idea to a larger scale through a Kick Starter. The company shipped out its first order, an estimated 1,000 hand-made lamps in March of 2016. Harrison worked with the Women’s Initiative Network and the International Rescue Committee to complete the order.

Four years later, The Filimin company is staffed by 20 people, many of which are cross-trained in other areas of the business, all integral to the products’ success.

Melody Winger, Head of Marketing, says her start with the company was simple.”They needed someone to come in and build some shades,” said Winger. “Then we needed help with social media, marketing and stuff like that, and I was up for it.”

The staff at Filimin is the product. They are both smart, non-traditional and very Kansan. A majority of the lamp components are purchased from Wichita and regional vendors. The lamp itself is engineered, fabricated, assembled, tested, and shipped at Filimin’s office.

The Friendship Lamp is available at Lucinda’s gift shop in Wichita or through the Filimin website.

