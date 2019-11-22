‘That was The Good old Dirty Thirties’: A legacy to remember

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For residents at the Oxford Senior Living center getting the opportunity to share their life story can be a walk down memory lane. But for their families, it’s a legacy they’ll cherish forever.

“I really wanted to leave these stories for the family members because I think that sometimes they may know them but may not have them recorded,” said Micala Gingrich-Gaylord., Corporate Life Engagement Director.

She has been recording the resident’s stories for six years and sharing them with their families.

“I think they not only feel special, but it also makes them feel heard and seen and for the senior population to feel that way is everything I want to do in a job.”

Today, Gingrich-Gaylord visited Edyce Fraizer a 92-year-old resident who grew up in the Great Depression era. But don’t let her gentle demeanor fool you.

“That was the good old dirty thirties, said Fraizer. “We used to play a lot of games outside and be in the dirt and play croquet.”

Frazier has now retired her croquet stick and switched over to a more relaxing hobby, she’s an artist.

“I didn’t take any real lessons until I had retired from my job. We were RVing and we spent our summers down along the Rio Grande Valley, and I went in an RV park and there they had a lady that was giving some lessons and that’s where I first got my calling I guess, in the art world.”

And the reason Frazier shares her stories is to remember all the fond memories she had as a child.

“It makes me feel good to remember back and be more appreciative of some the things I have today, “

