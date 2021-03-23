The Liberate Book Project: Kansas professor’s initiative to bring books to jails and prisons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Fort Hays State professor is sharing her passion for reading with hundreds of inmates in Kansas. “I believe books can change lives,” said Sarah Broman-Miller, who teaches at Fort Hays University.

Broman-Miller organized a drive last year to help bring books to women who are incarcerated. She said she noticed many inmates did not have sufficient book options to choose from in their libraries. Some detention centers didn’t have libraries at all.

“I thought there has to be a way for us to get books into the jails and prisons to help people,” said Broman-Miller. “Books help people better themselves, and even if it’s not self-help books, even if it’s a romance novel or even if it’s a true-crime story, those books help people take their minds elsewhere.”

She and another colleague created ‘The Liberate Book Project’ which helps bring books to many jails and prisons across Kansas.

With the help of Kansans and people from other states, she has delivered five carloads of books to jails and prisons across the Sunflower State.

“Just a really huge blessing for me to be able to do this project, and to know that somebody is going to be holding those very books in their hands, I really appreciate it,” said Broman-Miller.

Donations can be drop off at Hays First United Methodist Church or FHSU Teacher Education located in Rarick Hall.