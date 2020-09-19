‘The need is great and the reward is worth it: Red Cross is asking for volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of volunteers at a crucial time with multiple natural disasters across the country.

The organization says help is needed in areas damaged the wake of hurricane Sally and out west where many states are blackened due to wildfires.

“A lot of our volunteers of are the retirement age, well thats the vulnerable population that some of the guidelines are aimed at and personal reasons and we respect that, because I’m 60 years old, I certainly get it,” said Red Cross Kansas-Oklahoma Region Senior Disaster Program Manager, Johnnie Munn.

One Wichita volunteer who just returned from Louisiana after being deployed for two weeks said he couldn’t sit back and not lend a helping hand.

“I watched the hurricane and the devastation unfolding on tv, you know I said to myself, I’ve got to go do something,” said Red Cross Volunteer, Dana Tulk.

Tulk has deployed seven times with the Red Cross. Tulk, a grandfather of five said while he was initially concerned about contracting COVID-19 and passing it to his wife, he wasn’t going to allow that to stand in the way of pitching in.

“The need is so great and the rewards are just so well worth it,” said Tulk. “I’m ready to go again.”

Munn said people need to understand that day to day tragedies don’t stop, that is why volunteers are desperately needed.

“Just since August first we’ve responded to 207 responses between Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Munn.

The organization has several positions volunteers can choose from. Munn said if a volunteer doesn’t feel comfortable traveling or being deployed there are back office positions available, as well as remote positions.

For more information on how to sign up or for volunteer opportunities, click here.

LATEST STORIES: