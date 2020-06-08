WSU student organizes unique march, pays tribute to historical time in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A WSU student is making changes to the way protests look in Wichita.

MaKayla Knox is organizing a protest called “The skin we’re in.” It’s happening on Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m. Knox created an event on Facebook to invite protesters, but this one will look different from past protests. She is encouraging attendees to dress up in business attire, uniforms, or their caps and gowns.

“Just to show that black excellence is a thing and we are in the community and we are productive as well,” said Knox. “I even recommended caps and gowns or like baseball, or football, or whatever uniforms people have just to show that we are in the community, and we are productive and we are important as well.”

Knox says the protest will start at Century II and protesters will march down Douglas Ave. to the Ambassador hotel to pay tribute to the Dockum Drugstore sit-in that happened in 1958.

Newman University Director of Multicultural Engagement and Campus Life, Joseph Shepard says this gives new generations the time to act now, to stand on the foundation their forefathers paved for them.

“It’s young people who are leading this movement and this particular protest and more importantly their dressing up and they really define stereotypes and misconceptions that people may have across our country as it pertains to African American individuals and young leaders in our society,” said Shepard.

Shepard says this march is symbolic, it is being done to demonstrate how African American’s should be approached. The way they look shouldn’t change the way they’re seen, or treated.

