‘The Voice’ contestant Injoy Fountain shares her journey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “The Voice” and Wichita contestant Injoy Fountain stopped by KSN on Thursday to tell us all about her journey.

Fountain says her life changed quite a bit since having her daughter Odessa. Everything she does now is for her daughter. She’s her ultimate motivator.

Fountain opened her own theatre company a few months ago. She says her real passion is teaching, that’s why she’s also a vocal coach, mentoring children throughout Wichita.

She performed on

“American Idol” and made it to the second round in California where she wasn’t selected to move forward to the next round.

“After the whole Idol experience, I was crushed,” said Fountain. “I was ready to give up. Some family and friends were like you should audition for “The Voice” and I was like no, I would never do that.”

She said it was a moment of rebellion for her because at that point she was second guessing her purpose.

That’s when “The Voice” found her on Instagram and she knew that must be a sign from God that she was meant to pursue this.

Fountain says her goal was to get John and Kelly to turn during her performance, but when Kelly turned, she knew she was in.

“Having her turn her chair was a full-circle moment for me,” said Fountain. “It was kind of, out of body, to see her look at me and want me to be on her team, I was just like this is a joke, you guys are kidding. I just can’t believe it, like I’m never going to take this coat off, like ever.”

Injoy… I can’t tell you how much I *Injoyed* hearing you sing!! See what I did there. There’s more comedy where that joke came from Injoy. You’re welcome in advance. #TeamKelly jacket #VoiceBlinds — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 2, 2019

Fountain says the main thing she wants regardless of where her journey takes her is to never forget who she is. She will always remember where she came from and do whatever she can to give back to her community.

The artist will be performing at Roxy’s Downtown on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page or go to their website at: roxysdowntown.com.

