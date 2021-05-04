‘The Way to Work’ — Youth program helps place students with summer employment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ‘The Way to Work’, a summer program that teaches kids job readiness skills, is igniting their summer program once again. The kids range from ages 14 to 17.

“Here in the City of Wichita, we are always trying to connect with our youth,” said Na’shell Williams, The Way to Work program manager. ” We truly believe that if we connect our youth with a mentor, connect our youth with different opportunities and provide them different positive environments it will literally get them connected to do great things in the future.”

Williams said they plan to hire 174 students during the summer. She says they are also looking to partner with 46 more businesses to help mentor the students.

“We are needing jobs,” she said. “We want to place all of our youth and ensure that every youth has a great opportunity for this summer to be connected, inspired, and empowered to do great things in our community.”

Each student will work roughly 20 to 25 hours a week. Williams says the City of Wichita provides the base salary for each student participating in the program. The employer will only offer an opportunity to work. “This gives youths the opportunity to win their own money and save up,” added Williams.

She says 107 students completed the program las year and each received a laptop as a gift.

For more information on ‘The Way to Work’ program, click here.