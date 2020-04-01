‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Scott City woman joins social media trend to uplift the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Scott City resident is using her home as a billboard to share positive messages with members in her community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted it to be able to be an inspiration– to be a positive in everything that we are going through and be reminder that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Scott City Resident, Elizabeth Kopfmann said.

She was inspired by an online trend where people wrote positive messages on their sidewalks, fences, and driveways. Kopfmann used her home as a canvas to write inspirational messages to her kids who were having a difficult time adjusting to the guidelines set in place as a result of the coronavirus.

“I have some teenagers that aren’t really enjoying having to be at home and they kept wanting to go out and be with their friends, so I just decided that I was going to write them a little message,” said Kopfmann. “I just colored up our house and made it bright and cheery so they would be reminded of that, and to be kind and thoughtful to each other during this time.”

Kopfmann says many people in her neighborhood have also participated in this trend and started painting their sidewalks, fences, and driveways.

“I know that a couple of kids across the street started some chalk drawings and more kids have come along and added to it,” said Kopfmann. “They have drawn on neighbor’s fences and put inspiring messages on them as well.”

She hopes people can see the positive side of the pandemic and enjoy the time they get to spend with their family.

LATEST STORIES: