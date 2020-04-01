‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Scott City woman joins social media trend to uplift the community

1  of  67
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Scott City woman joins social media trend to uplift the community

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Scott City resident is using her home as a billboard to share positive messages with members in her community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted it to be able to be an inspiration– to be a positive in everything that we are going through and be reminder that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Scott City Resident, Elizabeth Kopfmann said.

She was inspired by an online trend where people wrote positive messages on their sidewalks, fences, and driveways. Kopfmann used her home as a canvas to write inspirational messages to her kids who were having a difficult time adjusting to the guidelines set in place as a result of the coronavirus.

“I have some teenagers that aren’t really enjoying having to be at home and they kept wanting to go out and be with their friends, so I just decided that I was going to write them a little message,” said Kopfmann. “I just colored up our house and made it bright and cheery so they would be reminded of that, and to be kind and thoughtful to each other during this time.”

Kopfmann says many people in her neighborhood have also participated in this trend and started painting their sidewalks, fences, and driveways.

“I know that a couple of kids across the street started some chalk drawings and more kids have come along and added to it,” said Kopfmann. “They have drawn on neighbor’s fences and put inspiring messages on them as well.”

She hopes people can see the positive side of the pandemic and enjoy the time they get to spend with their family. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories