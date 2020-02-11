They’re back: Local Girl Scout troops get ready for cookie season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Feb. 13, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will start their annual cookie sale around the state of Kansas.

“The great thing about the cookie program is that the girls set individual goals,” said Muriel Boyce, Director of Communications.

Today, leaders, parents, and girl scouts, went to the cookie warehouse in Wichita to pick up thousands of orders for the “big cookie day” starting Thursday.

“This is around 81,000 cases of cookies so, 970,000 packages of cookies are headed out of here,” said Boyce.

Troop leaders from around 80 counties will come to the cookie warehouse in Wichita and load up on assorted cookies.

“Today, we are getting 202 cases and that’s about 2,400 boxes of cookies,” said Kim Fischer, Co-Cookie Manager.

Fischer says the girls will meet at her house to finish arranging and organizing the orders.

“They will meet us back home to help unload cookies and sort into the girls’ initial orders,” said Fischer.

She says her girl scouts will start selling cookies this Saturday. The last day to order the cookies will be on March 22.

You can find the nearest cookie booth by entering your zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, calling 888-686-MINT, or download the free official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or by going to kansasgirlscouts.org.

