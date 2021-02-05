‘This is one of the neighborhoods that needs it the most’: Food giveaway helps hundreds of Evergreen families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 300 boxes and 20,000 pounds of food were given out in Wichita during a mobile food pantry distribution to those in need on Friday.

Cars lined up along Evergreen Park Recreation Center to get food boxes which contained fresh produce, dry goods, canned items and desserts. The Kansas Food Bank teamed up Salud Mas Bienestar to organize the event.

“‘I’m just happy that we’re that we’re able to help out that the city is able to to facilitate this and have all these wonderful volunteers out here,” said City Council Member, City Claycomb. “You see all the volunteers, that’s pretty amazing that, that many people took time out of their day setting this all up, unloading the food getting it ready to be able to help the neighborhood.”

Salud Mas Bienestar Executive Director, Denise Romero said all the months of planning is helping so many families in Wichita and she couldn’t be happier with the turnout.

“I don’t have words to express how I feel,” said Romero. “We’ve been doing this in other sites, and to bring this to our into our neighborhood, it’s it’s overwhelming but as you can see, people are coming out and there is a need, and this is one of the neighborhoods that needs it the most.”

Claycomb said the mobile food pantry will happen again next month. For more information, click here or call: (316) 303-8042.