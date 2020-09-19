TikTok ban starts Sunday, users wonder what will happen next

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The infamous social media app TikTok’s future is uncertain for new and current users in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said that U.S. mobile platforms will not be allowed to distribute the app, meaning new downloads of the app will be blocked. However, Commerce said current users will still be able to use the app for a few more weeks.

One Wichita social media influencer said he had a feeling this would happen, but hoped it wouldn’t.

“I feel like I always knew that it was actually going to happen. I was waiting for it to come into effect. I didn’t know it was going to play out like this, though,” said DayDrian Harding.

Harding quit his traditional job to become a social media influencer full-time. He has more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok and more nearly 22 million likes. Now he’s wondering what is going to happen next.

“It’s just weird to me how we’re able to keep it, it’s fully functional, but it won’t get any updates. But other people can’t download it,” said Harding. “As long as it’s on my phone and I can keep it, I’m not tripping at all. As long as I can make videos and post videos on my end, I’m cool with that.”

Wichita tech expert, Bill Ramsey, CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions said he’s never seen something like this happen before and while many pre-existing users can still use the app, he worries that won’t be the case for long.

“What I think you’ll probably see is that you won’t be able to get updates to the application on your phone, so you’ll kind of be stuck in the past a little bit and eventually what they’ll do is probably cut off communications so your app won’t be able to talk to the server anymore, so you’re kind of done,” said Ramsey.

Harding said while he plans to continue using the mobile application for as long as he can, if the app is banned completely, he will switch over to social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

