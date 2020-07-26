Tracking the Tropics: The Impacts of Hurricanes on Kansas

While the weather is mostly quiet in Kansas this morning, two tropical systems are bringing active weather to other parts of the nation.

The first is former Hurricane Hanna. Hanna has been downgraded to a tropical storm that is making its way through the southern tip of Texas and now across Mexico. Hanna made landfall yesterday as a category 1 hurricane and the first of the 2020 season.

The second hurricane that we are watching is Douglas that is expected to scrape the northern edge of Hawaii as a Category 1 hurricane. Douglas has weakened, but at its peak (on Friday) it was a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Douglas will not impact our weather, but Hanna will continue to. Some of the moisture associated with the tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico is being pumped into the Plains region. This means that the cold front that is coming through today will have plenty of moisture to work with to develop heavy downpours.

Additionally, this front is sandwiched between two high-pressure systems, one to the west and another to the east, which could cause the front could stall over or near Kansas. This will result in a slow-moving system where flooding is possible and we could see rain and showers through the next few days.

