‘Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street’: El Dorado cancels Halloween event

El Dorado, Kan. (KSNW) – El Dorado’s Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street is canceled for the first time in almost 10 years. Event organizers say this was a hard decision to make, but ultimately had to do it for the betterment of the community.

“Number one, it wasn’t an easy decision,” said Main Street President, Leon Leachman.

“The hardest thing was making a decision to say no,” said Executive Director of El Dorado’s Main Street, Emily Connell.

Organizers say they sought out guidance from the Butler County Health Department before making a decision.

“Their guidelines were that they felt that this event should not happen for the safety of the people,” said Leachman.

“We make the best decision with the information that we have now,” said Connell.

Organizers say within the last couple of years, they’ve noticed an increase in Trick -or- Treaters. Connell says around 3,000 families attended last year’s event and is saddened to not be able to host them this Halloween.

Leachman says the board is looking for alternative ways to provide the community with a safe and fun trick-or-treat experience.

“We are still trying to see if there is something creative that we can do, you know, thinking outside the box,” said Leachman.

Organizers say even though they will not be moving forward with this event, they will have a ‘Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street’ next year.

“In my heart–totally in my heart– I believe like we are doing what is right for the community of El Dorado,” said Leachman.

