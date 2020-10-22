Trick or treating this Halloween? Tips to celebrate safely

A close up of daughter and father hand who pulls seeds and fibrous material from a pumpkin before carving for Halloween. Prepares a jack-o-lantern. Decoration for party. Happy family. Little helper. Top view.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween is going to look a lot different this year all because of COVID, but one local expert says families can still enjoy the holiday.

“You name it, our community will be able to do it, but traditional trick or treating has to look very different this year,” said Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician, Dr. Seery.

Dr. Seery recommends that kids continue to wear masks while out trick or treating and social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel virus.

“If you’re wearing a full-face mask, we do recommend you not layer both, especially in young children because it may become more difficult to breathe,” said Dr. Seery. “Ideal costumes would not involve a mask so everyone can see they’re still wearing standard masks that helps protect those around them.”

She said homeowners can still pass out candy, but candy should not be put in one bucket or kids to reach into, instead, plan ahead with safety in mind.

“We want to also make sure that we’re not using high touch communal surfaces,” said Dr. Seery. “So, we shouldn’t be doing the traditional bowel of candy. It’s better to have individual bags or little cups ready to go with the single servings of candy.”

Dr. Seery said if families plan to pass out candy there are creative options out there to safely do so. Families can set up a candy shoot so the candy can slide down the shoot one by one. Another option families can drive-by to show off their kiddos costumes and collect individual packages of candy.

Another safe alternative to trick-or-treating this year, Dillons is hosting a “Tricks & Treats” Halloween Drive-Thru on October 29, 30, and 31 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at two Wichita locations:

Dillons at Central & Maize – 10515 W. Central

Dillons at 47th & Broadway – 4747 S. Broadway

How it Works:

Customers drive up to the Tricks & Treats event in a roped off section of the Dillons parking lot

Dillons representatives will hand customers an empty bag and glow stick on a tray

Without leaving their cars, customers will stop at multiple tents to pick up individually wrapped treats and other goodies from participating brands like Hershey’s, General Mills, Kellogg’s, and more

