Trunk-or-Treat: Thousands attend annual Halloween celebration in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of goblins and ghouls showed up for the fourth annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event Sunday afternoon at the YMCA in south Wichita.

“This year a little different due to COVID, so we are doing it drive-through style,” said Branch Director for the YMCA, David Foster.

Foster said the WPD along with numerous other community partners helped make “Trunk-or-Treat” a fun and safe drive-through for everyone to enjoy.

He said many of the people handing out goodies were volunteers from around Wichita. Many of them decorated their cars and handed out candy, books, and school supplies.

“Just giving everybody a little bit of everything in a festive Halloween spirit,” said foster.

He says last year’s “Trunk-or Treat” event brought in just over 3,000 people. This year, they had more than 5,000 people participate in their drive through.

“We are just excited that we’ve had a good turnout so far and looking forward to serving as many people as we can,” said Foster.

