Union Rescue Mission in need of donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Union Rescue Mission is asking for the public’s help to feed those in need.

The organization serves more than 350 meals a day, plus provides weekly food boxes to families in need of assistance. Union Rescue Mission, Director of Development, Byron West said the pandemic has caused donations to decrease, leaving them with little produce.

“We don’t know from week to week how many are going to call to register so we need to make sure we have enough so we can supply that needed food and supplies to those families,” said West.

West said some donations came in this week after they made a post on social media asking for food, but the supplies they have will only last three days.

“We’re much more than just a shelter, we serve families through the food box ministry and also through our diaper depo and formula for mothers,” said West. “We serve a wide array of families and individuals in our community with a lot of different needs.”

The Union Rescue Mission is accepting produce and pantry items. You can donate by calling (316) 687-4673 to schedule a drop-off time or click here for more information.

LATEST STORIES: