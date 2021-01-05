USD 259 nurses start receiving Covid-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly half of the nurses within the Wichita Public School District (USD 259) have started getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We had several of our nurses that were able to get vaccinated last week as well as volunteer at Intrust Bank Arena and the health department in administering those vaccines,” said Kimber Kasitz, Director of Health and Services for Wichita Public Schools.

Teachers were not included in this round, but she says that they could potentially start receiving the vaccine later this winter.

“We followed what the health– the Associated Health Care Workers said for the county, and they talked about, social workers, occupational therapist, physical therapist, speech-language pathologists, counselors, psychologist,” said Kasitz.

Kasitz says they are following KDHE’s recommendation on who can start receiving the vaccine.

“Right right now they’re focusing on health care workers and associated health care workers and then later this winter. It looks like the school essential personnel will be on that list,” said Kasitz.

“It was very painless, I mean I didn’t even honestly feel it going in, I had no symptoms, ” said Natalie Wintz.

Kasitz says getting nurses vaccinated is the first step in potentially getting students back to in-person learning.

“Just knowing that it’s this just another step in the process to help us get back to normal health, being able to open up normal and have kids back in the schools,” said Denise Diller, District Support Nurse for USD 259.

The Director of Health and Services said that whenever the vaccine does become available to more staff in the district, their nurses can help administer the doses.

“We have 95 nurses in our district, and we will be able to help administer those vaccines and get the people that want to be vaccinated vaccinated, we’re very excited about being able to do that,” said Kasitz.