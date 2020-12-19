Valley Center Public Schools getting onsite health clinic in 2021

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – An ongoing project that started three years ago for Valley Center Public Schools is finally coming to fruition in January 2021.

The School district is opening a part-time medical clinic at Valley Center High School in mid-January.

“For students and staff it’s just eliminating the drive into Wichita,” said University of Kansas School of Medicine Wichita Medical Practice Association Executive Director, Aaron Ryan. “We hope that leads to more preventive care visits, more timely visits, decreased time away from the classroom.”

The clinic will provide basic evaluations and care for students and stall. Officials said the goal is to fix the care gap and give parents the chance to ensure their kids get preventative care.

“What we want to do is shrink that time as much as possible and we know that healthy students, mentally, physically, socially, emotionally are students that are more prepared to learn so anything we can do to help that is what we are trying to achieve here,” said Valley Center Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Cory Gibson.

Dr. Gibson said the clinic will work just like a walk-in clinic. It will have a bed and basic medical instruments. There will be a mid-level physician assistant along with two additional pediatric doctors working at the clinic.

He said the clinic will serve all students and staff within the district. Insurance and medicaid will be accepted to help with costs.

One Valley Center Pediatrician said there are an array of benefits this clinic will provide local families.

“It certainly provides access for increased screening for depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues that we are seeing related to the pandemic in teens and adolescence,” Pediatrician, Stephanie Kuhlmann. “Just quick treatment and management of very common routine types of infections, such as strep throats, urinary tract infections, things like that that we may be able to treat on-site without again having to be removed from the setting or the time away from work for parents.”