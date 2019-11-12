Veterans get free haircuts on Veterans Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In honor of Veterans Day, De’Ville’s Barbershop kept their doors open to provide free haircuts to veterans, despite the fact that they’re closed on Mondays.

“I saw a lot of people in the community do events for the veterans on Veterans Day, and we wanted to do something to give back as well,” said Elvis Willson, barbershop owner.

De’ville’s Barbershop has been giving free haircuts to veterans for two years now and says they want to continue this tradition for years to come.

“We put a little information out, and we’ve probably had three times the people out here today than we had last year and last year was a pretty busy day,” said Elvis Willson, barbershop owner.

Willson says people have been coming in nonstop since they opened their doors this morning.

“You know that’s a pretty good deal, appreciate these guys making that offer you know,” said Tim Fox, Vietnam Veteran.

“I was with the Fourth Infantry Division, spent a year in the rifle company. I was there in 66 and 67 and it was– there were some rough times and there were some times that weren’t so rough. Probably for like everybody else that was there you know.”

After serving in the Army for three years, Fox was able to move to Wichita where he’s been residing ever since.

Fox is now retired and says he has a couple of projects on the side, enjoys playing golf in the summer and enjoys the free time that comes with being retired.

