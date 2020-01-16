Vinyls revived: Salina pressing plant shows how they’re made

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vinyl records have been around for more than a century with an ever-changing fanbase, but how are records actually made?

One Salina pressing plant gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the process from start to finish.

“It starts with the recordings and then a lacquer is made from those recording,” said Brian Wright, plant coordinator at Quality Record Pressings. “That’s made outside of our facility, they are sent to us and then we plate them to create, ultimately, the stampers that are used to press the vinyl, press all the grooves into the vinyl itself.”

The records are inspected, sleeved, jacketed and then boxed up.

Once the records are ready, client labels like Universal, Sony and Warner Bros pick up their records, while others are moved from the plant to the company’s warehouse.

The company has its own label. The records inside the warehouse are sold online at Acoustic Sounds Inc.

The company says they will even personalize records for customers.

“We’ll shrink-wrap them, we’ll do custom sleeves, printed sleeves, printed jackets, whatever the customer wants, we have a lot of different variations,” said Wright.

