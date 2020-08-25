Virtual learning not a viable option for special needs son, Wichita mom says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With summer coming to an end and the start of the school year right around the corner, some USD 259 students are gearing up to begin remote learning. But one Wichita mom says the school district’s decision to move forward with this learning plan won’t be a viable option for some students, including her son who has autism and ADHD.

“We’re just not sure how that’s going to work and be feasible for him,” said Janelle Dean.

Dean says her son has special needs, including autism and ADHD, which can make it difficult for him to focus for long periods of time.

“He does do better with one-on-one, with positive guidance and that constant redirection and consistency and routine and schedule,” said Dean.

When the school district decided to keep schools closed in March because of COVID-19, many students had to work from home. Dean says that during this time her son never received adequate learning instructions for his grade level.

“We had no contact from his middle school last year so he had no education at all during that time,” Dean added.

She says the school district should let parents decide how to send their kids back to school.

“They send out all these surveys to us parents. I want them to let us decide — let us decide, ” Dean said. “I know that attending school is not feasible with every child with special needs because they do have health concerns and that’s fine, but I think it’s got to be the parents’ choice and what’s based on their child’s needs.”

The statement from the Wichita Public Schools said:

” Each accommodation will look different depending on a student’s needs. Students with IEPs will still be offered their appropriate educational services to allow them to be successful in their setting, although some IEP teams may decide on temporary adjustments that are needed while providing services in a remote/virtual environment. Individual Education Plan (IEP) managers are beginning the process of contacting families prior to the start of the school year to discuss accommodations for each student.” USD 259

Dean says she has been working with her son to prepare him for some of the changes remote learning will bring.

“Trying to prepare him ahead of time and then just trying to prepare our home for an environment that’s kind of conducive to learning for him. Kind of setting up an envioronment out of his room that’s kind of secluded, but we’re not sure how that is going to work.” Dean said.

