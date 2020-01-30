Volunteers working to give a voice to those without a home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United Way volunteers spent most of their day searching for those without housing Thursday.

The volunteers started their search at 5 a.m. They roamed the streets of Wichita looking to survey people experiencing homelessness.

The survey is given annually. It asks a variety of questions to determine what resources are needed to help those who are homeless obtain housing.

“We just get a one day snapshot of how many people are homeless in our city,” said Suzanne Jenkins Robert J. Dole VA homeless program supervisor. “The survey, we actually ask questions to get an understanding of what the barriers are to getting them housing.”

Nearly 30 volunteers spent hours walking down sidewalks, under bridges, looking for campsites.

“We were able to find a lot of people today who were homeless,” said Stephani Dykes, Robert J. Dole VA homeless program social worker. “We found quite a few unsheltered people, which isn’t very common because we had a pretty significant reduction in unsheltered people in the last couple of years.”

Although the city has seen a decrease in the number of people without shelter, the volunteers say there’s still a great need for resources and support.

“I wish people would get involved,” said Dykes. “I think that’s very discouraging and disheartening how many people see the problem, they drive by the problem and its just not their problem and it is. It’s our whole community’s issue. These people are human beings and with a little bit of support, we’ve seen immense success.”

“What I would hope that people would understand is have some empathy because you never know when you might be in the same situation and it is one of the hardest things anybody can ever go through,” said Jenkins.

If you’d like to learn more, or would like to volunteer, click here.

LATEST STORIES: