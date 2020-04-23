‘Give us a little more time’: Nurses working in New York say it’s too soon to lift stay-at-home restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton nurse who traveled to New York to help during the COVID-19 pandemic said stay-at-home restrictions are still needed.

“I can’t tell you the number of patients I’ve seen, and particularly one that I’ve been thinking of right now, he didn’t want to be intubated,” said Newton RN, LaShay Rhodes. “He said ‘LaShay, I cannot be moved to another unit.’ I said ‘You’re doing okay, it’s going to be okay, we’re going to take care of you, a few minutes later he’s gone.”

Chris Meyers, a travel nurse from Los Angeles who’s been working with Rhodes said nurses fear there’s too much uncertainty to start opening businesses back up.

“Right now, we, the nurses, all around the world, we are literally holding the world on our shoulders,” said Meyers. “We are working to save the world right now, but the problem is, they want to open these places back up.”

Rhodes and Meyers said they’ve been working with patients over the last 21 days and although there have been victories, there have been too many losses.

