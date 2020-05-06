‘We are not turning anyone away’: Tag office shares social distancing guidelines amidst the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In accordance with Gov. Laura Kelly’s Executive Order, many businesses, restaurants, City, and County offices have made changes to the way they operate.

Chief Deputy Treasurer for Sedgwick County, Randy Bardgill, says they are adhering to proper social distancing guidelines.

“We have staff stationed at the door for people to come in and they’re doing a headcount to make sure there’s no more than 10 people inside,” said Bardgill.

He says staff walks up and down the line of people waiting outside the office and reminds them of social distancing guidelines.

“They are asking people in the line if there’s anyone who would like to leave their renewal information, check or whatnot with the clerk,” said Bardgill. ” We would go ahead and take that, let them leave and we would go ahead and process that and mail in their renewals and their details.”

Bardgill says they will be installing a sneezeguard to better protect staff and people inside the tag office. He says people who need to renew their tags are encouraged to do it by mail, online, or through their app.

“If you come to the tag office it’s a first come first serve. We are not turning anyone away, but primarily title work people are the main reason we keep our doors open.”

He says all furloughed employees will go back to work on May 26.

To schedule an appoint call (316) 660-9000. For more information about vehicle tags how to do car titles, click here.

LATEST STORIES: