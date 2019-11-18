‘We call ourselves elves’: A local bike shop is making old bikes new as Christmas gifts for kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local bicycle store is gearing up for a busy two months as they start taking donated bikes and making them look as good as new to give to children as Christmas presents.

Bicycle Pedaler has teamed up with Toys for Tots to provide them with a variety of bicycles that will be given to families who may not be able to afford Christmas gifts.

“We got a bicycle that’s been donated by somebody for Toys for Tots,” said Aaron North, Bicycle Pedalar Service Manager. “The bike will eventually be distributed by the Marines to someone who may not have a Christmas, which is kind of the whole point of doing this, is making sure somebody has a good Christmas, somebody who may not be able to go buy a bike.”

North says roughly 90% of his team’s work is spent on cleaning the bicycles and inspecting them with a fine-tooth comb.

“The whole thing is making sure that they’re clean, so that they look new when they’re distributed,” said North. “But, they also have to work right and that’s what everyone down here is trying best to do, is that, make it a bike a kid would want to have for Christmas.”

The store fixes up nearly 200 bikes for Toys for Tots and has been doing so for 30 years.

The owners started working with Toys for Tots as a way to say thank you to the Wichita community and have been a part of the program ever since.

“It was my husband that did it, he thought it would be a good outreach to the community to say thank you for keeping us in business,” said Ruth Holliday, co-owner of Bicycle Pedaler. “It was a nice way of saying thank you, let’s give back.”

Holliday says they focus on every aspect of the bike to ensure the bikes are not only nice, but safe.

“We call ourselves the elves, and we fix them up for children that can’t afford a bike, and so they’re mildly used, and we try to put new seats, new grips, new tires, tubes if needed,” said Holliday.

Holliday says one year they repaired up to 400 bikes, but it all depends upon how many bikes get donated.

The shop is still accepting gently used bikes and is encouraging the community to bring them in as soon as possible.

If you would like to donate a bike, you can do so by dropping off the donations to the store during its business hours, listed below.

For more information on Bicycle Pedaler, click here. For more information on Toys for Tots, click here.

Location: Hours: Bicycle Pedaler

330 N Rock Rd,

Wichita, KS 67206 M-W: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thur: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: Closed

