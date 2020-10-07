‘We lost her’: Remembrance ceremony helps grieving families cope with pregnancy loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph is holding its Infant Remembrance Ceremony for parents coping with the loss of a child.

One mom who lost her two daughters in 2018 said the ceremony helped her family heal during a time when they needed it the most.

“We knew we had to honor our daughter and that meant a proper burial,” said Bridget Mersmann. “We were just grateful to give an opportunity to family members and friends to be able to participate in that service with us.”

Ascension Via Christi Chaplain Tracy Criman said the ceremony allows families to come together and grieve the loss of their child. The ceremony helps families find peace.

“We don’t just treat one family, we treat the whole family, when there’s grieving especially in the loss of a child, our job doesn’t end at the end of the pregnancy, it continues taking care of the mother and father,” said Chaplain Criman.

Chaplain Criman says while COVID-19 has change the way the ceremony will look this year, it won’t stop the ceremony from happening. The ceremony will be outside and social distancing will be a must. The remembrance ceremony has been going for 20 years and it will continue helping families cope with the loss of a child.

Mersmann said the ceremony helped her family open up to her daughter about their loss, giving the rest of her family the chance to say goodbye.

“I highly recommend going to this and not only going yourselves but being vulnerable enough to have family members to go with you,” said Mersmann.

Chaplain Criman said the ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Ascension Cemetery. For more information click here or call (316) 722-1971.

