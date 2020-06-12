Weeklong Juneteenth ICT celebration kicks off virtually

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 5th annual Juneteenth ICT will be held virtually this year but also feature some elements of come-and-go interaction for those that wish to participate.

The celebration will take begin Saturday, June 13 continuing through Sunday, June 21 featuring events, school drives, cultural presentations, and speaker discussions via the Juneteenth ICT Facebook and use of various sites in Wichita.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African-Americans from mercantile based slavery from the 16th to 18th centuries in the United States. Juneteenth stands as a culturally significant date of celebration for black communities across the country.

“With everything going on in the country. It has reignited the importance of being able to celebrate a holiday that is for you, by you, about you,” said Danielle Johnson, Assistant Director, WSU Office of Diversity & Inclusion. “While there’s a sad history that’s attached to that I look at it as a reclamation. We’re reclaiming this holiday to both educate, come together, celebrate, build community, but most importantly let you all know that Black Lives Matter.”

The 2020 Juneteenth ICT celebration normally attracts more than 3,000 community members, and previously featured parades, outdoor festivals, vendors, and music.

The focus of this year’s virtual event is “Black Wall Street: Investing in a Wealthy Mindset.” A press release for the weeklong event said most programming will reflect how far the Black Community has come as well as current race-relations and the modern-day Black experience in America.

“We need to make sure that we’re impressing upon folks that your health and your wealth, that’s a mindset. So how can we shift the mindset for folks to say ‘let me take better care of myself,” Johnson told KSN. “There are a number of things that can fall under that broad umbrella and we thought this is a great opportunity to educate and really bring together this idea and that you have to actually invest in that.”

For the most up-to-date list of program activities that will be carried out online and through come-and-go events, please visit www.coreofwichita.org/juneteenth-ict.

All virtual programs will be streamed from the Juneteenth ICT FB Page.

Listings for Juneteenth ICT programming:

Saturday, June 13

Books and Breakfast To Go Juneteenth ICT Edition | 10 am to noon (or until supplies last)



In a collaborative community effort to meet the food, disparity needs in our community Books and Breakfast will be providing free breakfast at St. Paul AME. Drive-up only. Volunteers will deliver meals to vehicles. Breakfast will be first come first serve. It’s requested that if you have a cough, fever, and/or any other symptoms, please stay home.



Programming from the Wichita Griots. Children’s book and mini garden kit provided by the Sedgwick County Extension Office).



Special reading by Dr. Alicia Thompson.

Back to School Drive Kick-Off sponsored by Kansas Gas Service .





School supply drop off location sites:

Tuesday, June 15

Holy Savior & Health Core Clinic COVID-19 Testing | Noon to 2 p.m.



COVID-19 testing at the Holy Savior Parking lot at 3000 E. 13th Street North. All testing is free and no appointment is needed.

Wednesday, June 17

The Kansas African American Museum Senior Wednesday present: The Culture of Juneteenth | 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Conducted as a virtual Senior Wednesday, TKAAM Education Director, Lona L. Reeves, Ph.D. will present the history and Culture of Juneteenth in Kansas and the region focusing on the Exoduster Movement and The Buffalo Soldiers – The US Army Ninth & Tenth Calvary.

Thursday, June 18

Wichita Urban Community of Young Professionals Presents First Cup: Juneteenth ICT | 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Juneteenth ICT Committee welcome at 8:30 a.m.)



The Wichita Urban Professionals invite you to join them for a discussion with Danielle Johnson, Assistant Director of WSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Bryce Graham, President of ICT Launchpad Inc. to discuss leveraging civic and political engagement to affect greater wealth creation and investment in communities of color.

Learn more about the program and register here or contact Paul Abromeit.

Convoy of Hope & HealthCore Clinic at McAdams | 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Receive free food boxes and get tested for Covid-19 while supplies last. Both services will be drive-up so you don’t have to get out of your car. This event is working on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Convoy of Hope has set a goal to serve around 750 families each. HealthCore wants to test as many people from 67214 as they can.

More details to come. For questions or to learn more about the Convoy of Hope click here.

Safe Streets presents The Intersection of Substance Use and Mental Health: The Importance of Community Voice in Addressing Substance Use Disorders in the African American Community | 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Communities of color tend to experience a greater burden of mental health and substance use disorders, often due to poorer access to care and greater social and economic risk factors. Safe Streets Wichita has partnered with JuneteenthICT to host a virtual discussion highlighting outreach, engagement strategies for prevention, and the importance of ongoing community voice and leadership in addressing substance use disorders. Panelists will be LaMonica Williams, MSW, LSCSW; Tyjuan Davis, community activist, poet and author; and prevention specialist Patricia Houston, MBA.



After the virtual discussion, the panel will take questions from the audience. The event will be simultaneously broadcast on Zoom and JuneteethICT Facebook page. For questions about the program contact Aonya Barnett.

Kansas Sisters and Brothers for Healthy Infants Presents Birth Equity: Black Voice Matters | 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm

Black women and infants are more than twice as likely to die during birth than their white counterparts. These disparities have a long-lasting impact on Black women, men, children, families, and society. This conversation will focus on unpacking experiences of health inequities and structural racism in our community as well as racial discrimination, inequities, and structural racism from all points of view, mothers, physicians, fathers, and Doulas. For questions about the program contact Sharla Smith.



Juneteenth ICT Committee closing remarks at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Senior Brunch Sponsored by Evergy & United Health Care | 9 a.m. (Juneteenth ICT Committee welcome at 8:30 a.m.)



Closed program for select senior centers.

State of the Youth Address Hosted by Progeny | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Progeny will host a panel discussion about the school-to-prison pipeline that shuffles young people out of schools and puts them behind bars. Learn more about the system that exploits Black people and traps them inside.

Re-Defining Blackness Presents “GLORIOUS” Featuring Special Guest Zipporah Clark | 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Performance by Kalasia Thomas. More to be announced.

Sounds of Juneteenth ICT | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

An evening of spoken word also featuring DJ Domo and other musical guests.



Juneteenth ICT Committee closing remarks at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Juneteenth ICT virtual parade | 10 a.m.



Presented by the Wichita State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion





Panel Discussion Black & Covid | Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Financial impact, children reintegration into schools, mind, body, and spiritual wellness.





Sunday, June 21

Third Annual Father’s Day Recognition

Announcement of the 10 Father’s Day Recognition recipients coming soon.









Location for all virtual programming https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthICT/

Juneteenth Kid’s Corner programming sponsored by Wichita Public Schools USD 259 . Various programs throughout June 17 – June 20th

