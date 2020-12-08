Wellington woman starts Facebook group to help nursing home staff

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — In a matter of weeks, Wellington’s Cathy Page has organized nearly 200 people through the Facebook group “Essential Workers Community Match” to help take care of frontline workers at area assisted living facilities in Wellington.

“You can leave fruit, a veggie tray, whatever outside the nursing home and then you call the nursing home and tell them it’s there so a staff member will come out and get it,” explained Page.

The ways to help range from taking snacks to the nursing home, helping pick up groceries, or even assisting at the nursing home.

In the video below, Page explains other ways you can get involved.

One Wellington restaurant, Travelin’ Smoke BBQ, has already decided they would join in helping the nursing homes’ staff with a week of free meals.

“I thought, ‘Okay, we can be a part of this and help out. We can feed these nurses and staff that need us right now as a community,’” said Tracy Soles, restaurant owner.

Soles explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her restaurant’s catering service doesn’t get much use, putting them in the position to easily help both nursing homes’ employees.

While this idea is only a couple of weeks old, Page hopes this is something that can spread to other communities.

“If we can get groups like this started in every town, what kind of difference would that make?”

You can request to be part of the Facebook group by clicking here.